Dressing up for the office need not be dull

We spend a lot of time thinking of what to wear for work because we spend a lot of time there. Choosing what to wear each morning is no mean feat. But according to businesswoman and fashionista, Nelly Mwikamba this shouldn’t be. We need to make dressing up for the office fun. Nelly shows us how to look the part by keeping it simple in formal attire.

Photo credit: Francis Njenga | Pool

1. This fluttery look will definitely turn heads. It can be worn both at work and at an evening cocktail event. Sh8,500

Photo credit: Francis Njenga | Pool

2. Forget about black, we all need that white dress. Scuba bodycon one shoulder dress Sh8500, white off shoulder dress Sh6,500

Photo credit: Francis Njenga | Pool

3. The chameleon double-breasted suit is made of breathable material to ensure maximum comfort. Sh30,000

Photo credit: Francis Njenga | Pool

4. If looking to dress down for a weekend get this linen shirt with ocean patterns and khaki pants. Linen shirt Sh6000, Khaki pants Sh5000

Photo credit: Francis Njenga | Pool

5. Get that effortless versatile look in a tuxedo dress or if you are more of a tom girl then a tuxedo-suit would also work. Tuxedo dress Sh9,500, official ladies suit Sh10,000

Photo credit: Francis Njenga | Pool

6. The scuba dress will unleash your inner diva, best worn for a casual business meeting. Sh8,500





***

Models: Nelly Mwikamba @nellym_okello, Trisha Khalid @trisha_khalid, Tonnie Mintos @mintos_ke and Daudi Anguka @daudianguka