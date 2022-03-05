Dr. Joyce Gikunda: Why the next phase of Lintons beauty is in mentorship

"I am the firstborn in the family of eight and I was born and raised in Meru county. My inspiration for business started at a tender age when I closely observed my grandmother exchanging juicy fruits in the market for the money. As a young girl, I was passionate about skincare and I would often use various products such as coconut oil for skin and hair care.





I thought my passion for beauty was lost because, after high school, I was offered a chance to pursue a pharmacy course at the University of Nairobi that equipped me with skills ranging from manufacturing, research, and healthcare.

I was attracted to the retail pharmacy and my passion for dispensing medicines and dealing with people grew every day. Having worked for the ministry of health for decades, I was encouraged by my husband to venture out into business and pursue a family business.





In 1983, we used our family savings and started a shop in Buruburu estate which targeted people living in Nairobi's Eastlands area. Business boomed.





After five years, we were approached by an Asian friend who was selling his pharmacy located along Mama Ngina Street Nairobi. We grabbed the opportunity and renovated it and we were hopeful that our brand would grow tremendously. Through hard work and persistence, we were able to distribute both beauty products and pharmaceuticals. For more than a decade, we contacted global brands and manufacturers to get the opportunity to stock their products. The brands would reject our application as they thought Africa was not their ideal market.

Miraculously, one of the global players visited our country and when they visited our shop they pointed out that we were unsuitable for partnership because we were also into the pharmacy industry. That challenged us to change our focus and divert our full attention to beauty products and in 2007, we opened our first shop in Westgate where our brand name changed from Lintons Pharmacy to Lintons Beauty Worlds.

The transition was not easy because people were skeptical over purchasing original products which were costly and the cheap ones were flooding the market. Despite these challenges, we never compromised on delivering quality products.

Things took a drastic turn in 2013 when we lost everything after the West gate terror attack. It was tough but we kept hope alive as we knew tough times always make us stronger. After years of trying and picking our broken pieces again, a breakthrough came in early 2014 when we got the franchise for MAC cosmetics.





Looking back, it has been a wonderful journey and now we have 28 shops in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kampala offering top-of-the-line skincare, colour cosmetics, luxury fragrances, and day-spa experience. Through these shops, we distribute brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Clarins, Lancome, Chanel, and Dior. We also provide opportunities for upcoming local brands and manufacturers to reach a fast-growing consumer base. For the past years, customers have also had access to our wide range of products via e-commerce channels such as Jumia.

Participants in a Master Class held in 2021 at Linton's Academy for make-up artists from different media houses. Photo | Pool



With the growing need for molding the young in the beauty industry, in 2017, we established Linton's Academy in Westlands, Nairobi. The academy bridges the gap in the industry by facilitating placements to large retailers and brands. Our courses range from skincare training, make-up artistry, entrepreneurship, customer service, and nail technology just to mention a few. We have quarterly intakes.

We have also executed our mission of impacting Africans through our foundation which seeks to empower marginalised youths, refugees, and the vulnerable from the informal settlements with the vision of championing quality training and dignified work.





So far, we are delighted to have sponsored over 20 students to college and it's very fulfilling giving them training that allows them to start a business in the future. The foundation is also aligned to support some of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including, ending poverty, offering quality education, and promoting decent work and economic growth.

We have partnered with Zero Street Children, an organisation that focuses on meeting the day-to-day needs of street children and families in Kenya. In our 2021 graduation, six of their beneficiaries were enrolled at Lintons Academy, where they studied diplomas in beauty therapy. We later employed some of the girls in Lintons Beauty world while others were referred to other brand partner organisations.









For feedback to the editor email [email protected]