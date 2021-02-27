Do your breasts feel lumpy? You could be having fibrocystic breasts

PMT, menopause, fibroids, endometriosis—the list of various female issues goes on and on. But one condition you don’t hear that much about is fibrocystic breasts, a condition that a patient came to me with last week.





The first sign is painful and lumpy breasts (even more so before a period) - the “lumpiness” being caused by the presence of multiple cysts. Although the cysts in such cases are benign (non-cancerous), it is wise to see a doctor.





So, if you are diagnosed with FBD, what’s causing the lumps? It’s to do with too much oestrogen in the body, and helps to explain why the condition usually subsides after the menopause.





But don’t women need oestrogen? Isn’t it an important female hormone? It is – along with progesterone. While the oestrogen makes cells grow, the progesterone keeps them healthy – a double act. But sometimes the mechanism that breaks down oestrogen functions below par, and a woman will have too much oestrogen in relation to progesterone. This leads to a situation known as ‘oestrogen dominance' (which is the major cause in a number of illnesses from breast and uterine cancers to PCOS).





So the first place we need to start is to support the organ that breaks down oestrogen: the liver. Liver congestion means that the oestrogens which should have been broken down keep circulating in the body/cause problems. Indeed, this fact helps to explain why women who drink more than one unit of alcohol every day have an increased of breast cancer - if your liver's busy detoxing alcohol, as opposed to breaking down oestrogen, a situation of excess oestrogen can occur. A low-fat diet containing a rainbow of fruit and vegetables, while avoiding wheat and dairy can work wonders to unburden the liver.





A high fibre diet can also be beneficial. Excess oestrogen is normally eliminated via the bowel, and the more rapidly food and waste pass through the intestine, the less opportunity there is for oestrogen to be reabsorbed back into the body. Rather than choosing wheat bran as a fibre source, opt for oats, brown rice and/or millet.





But it’s all very well supporting your liver and eating more fibre, but what if you’re voluntarily taking a hormone “imbalancer” every day? These are what the birth control pill and HRT are. HRT can increase risk of both breast and uterine cancers, while, for girls under 20, taking the Pill can as much as triple their risk of breast cancer later in life. Herbal hormone balancers like Agnus castus can be very useful here (should not be taken while you are on HRT, the Pill or other hormonal medication).