Do witchcraft and curses cause sexual impotence in men?

At one time or the other, we have heard the stories. "She bewitched her husband to stop him from sleeping with other women. Now he can't get it up."

"He broke a woman's heart, so she tied him." The stories and myths go on and on.

Melanie comes to the clinic distressed by similar news. Her husband, often high libido had suddenly vanished. It didn't matter what they tried, he ended up flat.

"He believes that it is witchcraft. He had a disagreement with his colleague at work and the guy promised him hell on earth and so the hell has finally come," Melanie explained, "and truly I can tell you, it is true hell for us!"

The man got what I diagnosed as acute erectile dysfunction two months after the disagreement at the workplace. Acute erectile dysfunction is the type that happens suddenly; you were okay yesterday and today the thing just won't rise to the occasion. Chronic ED is, on the other hand, progressive, getting weaker by the day till it is completely gone. Due to its sudden onset, acute ED is more distressing since the victim has no time to prepare for it psychologically.

I explained to Melanie I had no knowledge of witchcraft but that medically we were very aware of the common causes of erectile dysfunction and there are medical solutions.

"Really?" she interrupted, "what about my mother-in-law's belief that the gods are not pleased with the family and we need cleansing?"

This was getting complicated. I went into detail explaining what we know medically about erectile dysfunction.

Historically, it is thought that the early man in his primitive state did not worry or suffer erectile dysfunction. Life was difficult and harsh and being hunters and gatherers left them with no luxury to have frequent sex. Further, they were uncultured and the family unit was loose and non-monogamous, meaning that any man could forcefully have sex with a woman they met on their way.

As people developed more socially, they attached values to relationships. Women stopped being seen as only good for sex. Men became more conscious of the need to treat women the same way they would want to be treated. The principle of doing unto others what you would want them to do to unto you became the norm in relationships. This however meant that we must be of one mind, to understand what our sexual partners are going through and make sure that we do not hurt them.

The problem is that today men do not seem to understand what women want and vice versa.

Men who respect and would want to please their wives are at a loss. This loss is many times expressed by loss of erection.

"Oops, that is confusing….." Melanie chipped in.

But that is the truth of the many psychologically laden erectile dysfunctions; men want to please their women, and not hurt them, but they are not sure whether their approach, timing, and the act of sex will be pleasing or displeasing to their lovers. Couples are no longer of one mind. Each does not know what the other is going through. The body appropriately responds by inhibiting an erection just in case the act of sex hurts the other. All this is subconscious.

The treatment of these cases requires the re-establishment of intimacy between the couple. The man needs to be sure that the woman is happy and interested in him; the same needs to happen with the woman. It is for this reason sexologists have developed sensuality exercises to help re-create the connection.

Unfortunately, when erectile dysfunction happens, the reaction of some women makes matters worse. When the reaction is negative and the man feels blamed for his failure, it only worsens the problem.

"I totally do not understand this" Melanie responded, "you mean my husband's condition is not medical, that he just does not know how to please me?"

Well, being psychologically at a loss is in itself a medical condition. Of course, there are instances where ED can be due to another disease condition that is not necessarily psychological or due to drugs that a man is taking to treat these diseases.

The next day Melanie brought her husband to the clinic. It was an uphill task convincing him that his condition had nothing to do with witchcraft. A full medical evaluation showed that the ED was due to performance anxiety, a psychologically traumatising fear of failure during sex. After a series of sex coaching sessions that involved sensual exercises, the couple was back on their feet.

