Do witchcraft and curses cause sexual impotence in men?

joachim osur

What you need to know:

  • Melanie comes to the clinic distressed by similar news. Her husband, often high libido had suddenly vanished. It didn't matter what they tried, he ended up flat. 
  • He believes that it is witchcraft. He had a disagreement with his colleague at work and the guy promised him hell on earth and so the hell has finally come

At one time or the other, we have heard the stories. "She bewitched her husband to stop him from sleeping with other women. Now he can't get it up."

