DJ Wiwa: 'I did good business during the pandemic despite playing with my feet'

By  Pauline Ongaji

  • Many people come to see how Winifred Wanjiku, alias DJ Wiwa, spins the decks with her feet.
  • DJ Wiwa was born with cerebral palsy and her strong will has helped her to excel.
  • Winfred Wanjiku Muchiri alias DJ Wiwa, 28, is making waves in the DJ world. So great is her demand, that she relocated from Kirinyaga to Nairobi in the height of the pandemic to reach a wider fan base. What makes her remarkable besides her zeal, is that she spins the decks with her feet, having suffered cerebral palsy as a child. 

"I consider my physical challenge a blessing in disguise, because I don't think I would have been in this profession, were it not for my condition. Perhaps, I would be doing a less interesting job just to please others. 

