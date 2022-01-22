DJ Wiwa: 'I did good business during the pandemic despite playing with my feet'

"I consider my physical challenge a blessing in disguise, because I don't think I would have been in this profession, were it not for my condition. Perhaps, I would be doing a less interesting job just to please others.

It is not just my prowess in spinning the deck that has got the attention of many, it is the fact that I am doing it with my feet. I have had many people just come to see how I manage to spin with my legs, and many get inspired.

My talent has always amused many and won me fans beyond my Kirinyaga town base, and that's one of the reasons I decided to move to Nairobi. I came to the city in June 2021 because my fame within Kirinyaga challenged me to expand my market, especially after the hard economic times that were brought about by the pandemic.





I joined my sister in the city last year. Despite my physical disability, I do most of the things by myself – be it washing or bathing – I use my feet. Most of the time you will find me performing at birthday and graduation parties, dowry ceremonies, and sometimes clubs, entertaining with the crowds with the best music has to offer.

During the recent December holidays season, I was very busy traversing different parts of the country doing shows. The highlight gig I got during this period was in Mombasa where the organisers (UNFPA) paid for my first flight to Mombasa. This was advantageous for me considering that transport has always been the main challenge for me. Most of the time I am forced to use public transport.

I believe I have inspired many people to do things that they were once afraid of, and to me, this is a big achievement in life. This keeps me going.

At first, it wasn't easy, having had to overcome my physical disability, especially in this profession. Since I tossed myself into this career in 2018, I have faced the challenge of carrying my equipment to the shows, and so to cope, I always have a plus one to assist me. So I'm never alone. Apart from that, the lack of a sound equipment was a hurdle, which is something many upcoming DJs face.

But perhaps my biggest hurdle, I would say is the negativity from people who didn't take me seriously at first. In the beginning, I had some people laughing off my idea of trying it out in this line of work, however, my strong will wouldn't allow me to let them get to me. Some people still don't believe I can do my job just like any other DJ, however, my fans have kept me afloat and rooted for me all the way.

I don't want to blow my trumpet but I would say my zeal, as well as my likable attitude, have played a role in propelling me to great heights, having made my name for myself through crowd shows, as well as my DJ work online.

My strength also comes from my friends and family, who are not just my steady support group, but also my biggest fans.

Many people wonder what happened to me, but are at times afraid to ask. I was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that left my hands deformed. My hands were completely affected, thus I had to learn to use my legs to do most of my work. Growing up in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, I didn't notice that I was any different from the rest, and my mother raised me equally with my other siblings. I remember she also gave me house chores just like my siblings.

My family in general pushed me a lot in life and whenever I needed help they were and still are always there. Over the years this gave me the feeling that I could excel in anything just like anyone else.

My mother- may God rest her soul - was my biggest pillar in this journey. She saw how much I loved music and she is the one who first suggested that I become a DJ. She also pushed me to study for my certificate at Talanta Institute.

She was my biggest support system until her death in December 2019. So big was her influence in my life that when she passed on, for a moment I thought my world would come to an end. But amazingly with every day, I have grown stronger knowing that she remains my biggest fan.

My support system has also included other DJs in the industry who have been my pillar. For instance, after I was through with my studies at the academy, the DJ community gave me my decks as a gift, and this was a platform to start working. Also, whenever I have a problem, especially something that has to do with the profession, most of them were and are always ready to help.

With so much going on, I find myself not having so much time to spare, and perhaps that's why I don't have room for dating at the moment. The last time I was in a relationship we faced challenges, and that's why I decided to give myself space and concentrate on building myself and my Wiwa Entertainment brand.

My advice for people living with disabilities who shy away from venturing into professions that are usually reserved for people considered to be "physically able" is "You can achieve whatever you want to."









