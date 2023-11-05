DJ Redbone: My husband and mum are my go-to gossip partners

She was born Grace Nyambura but later took up her famous moniker, DJ Redbone.





When I was starting out as a deejay, my favourite colour was red so my peers gave me the nickname Redbone, claiming I was red to the bone.

Growing up in BuruBuru, I loved hoping onto No.58 nganyas (matatus) because they always played really loud music. Then one day I heard DJ Joe Mfalme’s mix and I promised myself I would take up deejaying classes after high school before joining university.

Yes, I always knew I’d end up in the music industry. I took up the Deejay course because I’m a terrible singer, so being a DJ was my chosen way into the showbiz industry.

If I wasn’t doing this, I’d probably be a broadcast journalist or a chef.

The market might be more saturated with DJs now compared to years ago but gigs are still easy to come by for me because of the networks I’ve built over the years.

From my experience, women will never be treated the same as men in this showbiz industry especially when it comes to how much we get paid or getting prime time performance slots. However, there has been huge improvements over the years.

Being a female deejay is crazy because you have to work twice as hard to prove your worth. There is also the issue of unwanted advances from men and sometimes it comes with aggression.

In this industry I get hassled by men most of the time. Security is very important for female entertainers. I try not to go to events by myself because riding solo can make you an easy target for harassment.

What I miss most as a child is not having any responsibilities, apart from reading for exams (chuckles).

A perfect date for me should include an intimate candle-lit dinner, wine tasting, and great conversations.

The way to my heart is through food. Anything with potatoes and you’ve won me over.

My go-to gossip partners are definitely my mum and my husband.

The silliest dare I ever pulled was twerking to a Mugithi song.

Make up, perfume and internet are definitely supplies that never run dry in my house.







