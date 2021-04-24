DJ Pierra Makena at 40: The secret to remaining youthful is minding your own business

DJ Pierra Makena, 40, is a disc jockey, actress, media personality, and event organiser. Photo | Pool


By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Besides being a disc jockey, DJ Pierra Makena is a longtime actress since the days of Kisulisuli, Tausi, Tahidi High, Changes and currently on Just in Time
  • She is also a media personality with background in radio as well as event organiser

DJ Pierra Makena wears several hats in the entertainment circles. Besides being a disc jockey, Makena is a longtime actress since the days of Kisulisuli, Tausi, Tahidi High, Changes and currently on Just in Time. She is also a media personality with background in radio as well as event organizer.

