Discovering the sweet, hidden treasures of Chemelil sugar belt 

Kids smoking out bees for honey in northern part of South Nandi Forest, in May 2019. 

By  RUPI MANGAT

What you need to know:

  • This is a great hiking county as you get to interact with local farmers.


  • Places of interest here include the mini Hell's Kitchen of eroded gullies, Songhor prehistoric site, Fort Ternan, South Nandi Forest for birding and hiking, Bonjovi National Reserve that has the famed Nandi Rock, and a museum dedicated to Koitalel Arap Samoei, the Nandi chief who resisted the incursion of white people in his territory. Up on the hills, you can explore the Nandi Hills tea farms.

Loice Oketch strides through the black cotton soil to meet us at the gate of her home on the plains of Nyando, where a river by the same name flows from the Mau Hills into Africa's largest lake, L. Victoria or Nam Lolwe if we go by the regional name. Her water will eventually flow out into the White Nile and after a journey of about 6,000 kilometres, empty into the Mediterranean Sea.

