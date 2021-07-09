Discovering the sweet, hidden treasures of Chemelil sugar belt 

Loice Oketch strides through the black cotton soil to meet us at the gate of her home on the plains of Nyando, where a river by the same name flows from the Mau Hills into Africa's largest lake, L. Victoria or Nam Lolwe if we go by the regional name. Her water will eventually flow out into the White Nile and after a journey of about 6,000 kilometres, empty into the Mediterranean Sea.

Oketch's homestead, on the foothills of the Nandi Hills, is in the middle of the sugar belt in western Kenya. It is a picture-perfect setting, the kind that makes for dreamy holiday pictures. The crop is ready for harvest and she's talking to the transporter, Raj Singh Pandhal, asking him to carry the long-stalked cane to the factory. Pandhal's great grandfather was a sugarcane farmer.

The famed Nandi Hills stretch in the horizon. A gentle breeze rustles through the long, green leaves of the cane. The hills once draped in the thick forest that gave rise to the legend of the mysterious Nandi Bear, are exciting to explore. The Nandi Bear puzzle was eventually solved decades ago when 'they' were shot and skinned. Turns out that the 'bears' were large hyenas that were quite common there until the 1970s. But the name lingers, lending its name to one of Kenya's most picturesque golf club on the peaks of the hills – Nandi Bears Golf Club.

"Thank God the factory is working again," she states with a sigh of relief. She's referring to Chemelil Sugar factory which opened in 1968 and processes the sweet juice into what Oketch calls, 'white gold'.

On her 12 acres, she continues with her spiel of farming sugar cane, a grass that takes between 14 and 18 months to mature.

Country life

Oketch moved to Chemelil in 1971, as a school teacher. Here she learned about the settlement scheme started in 1963 to encourage local farmers to get into sugar cane farming. Small scale farmers were allocated 12 acres each at an affordable amount of Sh110. Today, there are 1,200 small-scale farmers and 10 large-scale farmers in the Chemelil zone.

She and her husband turned to farming, planting sugar cane, and keeping cows for milk. The money was good. They built their house, took their children to school, and lived comfortably.

"It is tough," says the seasoned farmer, referring to the long standing turmoil in the industry which includes illegal sugar imported by cartels, and low investment in the industry.

"But sugarcane farming is good if everything is managed properly. That's why l call it white gold,” she said.

The Factory visit

A few minutes’ drive from Oketch's farm, we get to Chemelil Sugar factory, Kenya's largest sugar cane plant, occupying 178 square kms. It is back in business after a year's closure and breathing new life into the farming community.

Gabriel Nyangweso, the factory's acting managing director, shows off the sugar granules from the factory. "Chemelil sugar is one of the best in the world. When the factory re-opened in February last year, the workers really celebrated,” recalls Nyangweso.

Explore the sugar belt

This is a great hiking county as you get to interact with local farmers. Places of interest here include the mini Hell's Kitchen of eroded gullies, Songhor prehistoric site, Fort Ternan, South Nandi Forest for birding and hiking, Bonjovi National Reserve that has the famed Nandi Rock, and a museum dedicated to Koitalel Arap Samoei, the Nandi chief who resisted the incursion of white people in his territory. Up on the hills, you can explore the Nandi Hills tea farms.

You can stay at Nandi Bears Club on the hills and play golf or just explore the countryside, Kweisos House on the plains in Koru boasts a fantastic indigenous forest. Both places have huge grounds with tennis courts and more.