Dinner with a view at Hillpark Hotel Nairobi

Have you ever wanted to visit a place but you seem to never have the perfect timing? That’s Hillpark hotel for me. I pass by this hotel almost daily as I try to run away from the unrelenting traffic on Uhuru highway but I have never set foot in their premises.

Friday evening, my friend and I decide, today is the day! Let’s visit the hotel and see what it offers. We walk in past their garden restaurant with bandas and get a warm welcome from the receptionist who then recommends we have our dinner at their High Tea Restaurant by the swimming pool. The ambience is top notch with white low seats, some dim lighting, slow music and beautiful views of the Nairobi skyline. A few guests are having a dip in the swimming pool and at this point we are really getting jealous at how much fun they are having. Imagine swimming after a long Friday at work and literally floating the stress away.

We look at the menu and smile at how not so exorbitant the prices are considering this is a renowned hotel. We settled for chicken wings (Sh900) as we waited for our main course which was the grilled Molo lamb chops (Sh 1,500) and honey glazed pork ribs (Sh1,300) with cream of mushroom and butternut soup on the side. For drinks, we got the strawberry supernova and the slap & tickle cocktails. And let me tell you, they really slapped and tickled! The cocktails came in huge glasses with fresh strawberries and grapes and they were really potent and not watered down with dozens of ice cubes.

A few minutes later, the soups and the freshly baked bread rolls were served followed shortly by the main meals. The pork ribs and Molo lamb chops were in huge portions; each served with a side salad and mashed potatoes. The chicken wings came with a side of fries and a salad too. I highly recommend the pork ribs as they were my favourite. After the dinner we moved upstairs to their “Bar 1” for more cocktails and to wind up the night.