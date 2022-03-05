Dinner with a view at Hillpark Hotel Nairobi

Butternut and cream of mushroom soup. Photo | Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

The cocktails came in huge glasses with fresh strawberries and grapes and they were really potent and not watered down with dozens of ice cubes.

Have you ever wanted to visit a place but you seem to never have the perfect timing? That’s Hillpark hotel for me. I pass by this hotel almost daily as I try to run away from the unrelenting traffic on Uhuru highway but I have never set foot in their premises.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.