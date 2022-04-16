Digital activist Shikoh Kihikah ‘to me mwanaume ni akili’

Shikoh Kihikah is a Digital activist, a TEDxParklands Speaker 2019, and a Content Creator. She is currently serving as the Executive Director of Tribeless Youth and is a Human Rights and Good governance advocate. She creates digital media strategies and content for different brands.









Tribeless Youth is a youthful initiative that uses art, digital media spaces, and offline dialogue forums, to demystify the ideologies of “my tribe, my people” to foster unity among Kenya’s youths.









Someone checking me out on socials would probably get my two conflicting sides. Twitter provides spaces for venting and advocating for real-time issues while Instagram provides spaces to market yourself and build your brand as a marketer.









My favorite space is Twitter. Twitter is unrivalled. I love the interactions and how real people get on the app. I find Instagram to have a lot of unnecessary life pressure mostly on young people.









Being an influencer in a country where everyone with numbers tends to believe that they are one is now becoming a bit tricky. The market is really flooded and this affects the market value of a well-branded influencer.









There is a time when influencing could sustain and pay basically all my bills. But as you grow and as times change, that becomes quite hard. I now rely more on my work and other consultancies.









Do I love Jameson whiskey that much or its just work? Mmmh! Remember the adage, ‘all work with no play makes Jack a dull boy? Yes, its works but I love me some good whiskey and Jameson fits the bill.





I prefer my whiskey neat at first because it reveals flaws and subtle flavours.





If there is one Twitter bigwig who would win a political seat should they vie, would be probably Gabriel Oguda. He has a way of sarcastically and consistently highlighting ills bedecking our society in general. His understanding of issues is exceptional and his intellect is honestly something I’d love to see in our politics.









The last time a guy took me out for a dinner date was last week. It was amazing as he is the one after my heart.









I take myself out every now and then, to appreciate my space and just reflect. I am a lover of good music and good poetry.









I don’t have any ethos of fine dining. I am not a high-end girl haha! But I love good food, the more traditional the better.





There are ladies who say ‘mwanaume ni kiatu na saa’ others say ‘mwanaume bora pesa’ doesn’t matter how he dresses. Others says mwanaume ni harufu (scent). For me, mwanaume ni akili. All these things can be bought. However, I love good shoes. A guy with good shoes is a whole vibe.









Recently I saw a meme ‘huwezi kucompete na mubabaz hata ukuwe mhandsome aje?’ I think you can, if you got your sh**t together and you treat your babe right.









Marriage should never look like slavery. Let marriage suit you. Don’t force it.









A global PR Agency Ogilvy says it will no longer work with influencers who edit their bodies/faces for Ads. Thank God. I never edit. I am the poorest with photo edits. Maybe the reason I am not a bigwig on IG as I am on Twitter haha!









I agree with Mufasa the Poet when he said;’ ‘Kenya is a country for old men because we are sleeping on our youth.”