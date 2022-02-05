Diana Wangeshi: Joys and pains of leaving my young family to focus on my studies abroad

Diana Wangeshi Wambua, 38, has more feathers in her cap than a parade of Tyrolean hats. Wife. Mother of three daughters. Charity worker. Researcher. Lecturer. Fashion buff. Author. Publisher of research papers in prestigious journals. PhD, (this feather will be pinned in her mortarboard in July).





And she's just picking up momentum.

Diana is a lecturer in the department of medical surgical nursing, at Dedan Kimathi University. She holds a Masters of Science Nursing degree from the University of Nairobi, and a Bachelor of Science Nursing from the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton.

"I am a go-getter who is full of zeal and enthusiasm, I reach out for what I want. I am resilient and I don’t give up easily; I push on," Diana describes herself.

"I am brave and I speak out whatever is in my heart. I am generous and always willing to offer a helping hand wherever and whenever I can."

Diana Wangeshi Wambua’s family before she left in 2018 to start the scholarship. Photo credit: Pool

Cost of cracking glass ceiling

Cracking the glass ceiling comes with costs. Some costs are so dear, till many women balk at the thought of even putting a chisel against obstacles preventing them from achieving their dreams.

In 2018, Diana got a government of Kenya scholarship to do her PhD in Hungary. "I had been doing my PhD for two years at JKUAT with no progress. When I got the opportunity to go abroad, my children were aged 10, eight and two years."

To some, 13 is perceived as an unlucky number, but to Diana and Nicholas Wambua, the ties that held their 13 years' marriage did not come undone when this blessing - (or curse, depending on one's perspective) - was dropped on their laps by divine providence.

"You have to pursue your individual goals. We should all have a goal of pursuing our passion in the absence or presence of a supportive spouse," Diana says.

"A supportive spouse or system is an added advantage, though."

Diana and Nicholas had already discussed this issue, and agreed, as a family, they would go for it. Still, this did not stop some family and friends from trying to dissuade Diana from making this career move, arguing that she was making the biggest mistake of her life.

Many of the arguments were coloured in patriarchal hues, as they argued that it ought to be a husband who was going to further his education, and not his wife. In certain quarters of society, there is a perception that, the more a wife scales career or academic ladders, the more she becomes a thorn in her husband's flesh; especially if her husband is several rungs below her.

"My PhD research was on cervical cancer policies in Sub-Saharan Africa. I did a mapping analysis of cervical cancer policies from 12 East African countries."

18 million cracks

"We spoke on phone via WhatsApp, Messenger, Zoom and Skype video calls," Diana explains how she and Nicholas made their marriage work.

The couple, who met in university and were now, ironically, temporarily separated by a university, made efforts to speak first thing after waking up, several times during the day, and at the end of the day.

"It was a bitter sweet experience. I missed my family so many times and I wanted to be at home especially during the Covid-19 lockdown, which found me in Europe."

Being away from her children was a sacrifice, which many career women make and which makes them feel like bad mothers. Diana missed out on many milestones and birthdays. But she is quick to add that the experience was great as she travelled and got to learn new experiences and cultures.

Diana Wangeshi Wambua at Hero’s Square in Budapest, Hungary. Photo credit: Pool

"I also got oodles of time to love on myself and spend time with me."

In 2008, when Hillary Clinton conceded the Democrat primary ticket to presumptive nominee, Senator Barack Obama, she made a poignant comment to thank the 18 million supporters who voted for her.

"Although we weren't able to shatter that highest, hardest glass ceiling this time, thanks to you, it's got about 18 million cracks in it and the light is shining through like never before, filling us all with the hope and the sure knowledge that the path will be a little easier next time." The jury is still out on the number of cracks Diana left on academia's glass ceiling, after her 2018 sojourn. But one thing's for sure; after the shadows cast by her long absence, the light is shining brighter for her daughters. Plus, they know it can be done. A precedent has been set. It's a little easier walking on the beaten track, than on uncharted terrain.

Feather in ink

Recently, Diana plucked a feather from one of her caps, dipped it in gallons of ink, and penned a book titled, Despite Everything: A memoir on Family, Resilience and the PhD Journey.

"In this book, I delve into my emotional yet fulfilling journey to attaining my Ph.D. on government scholarship in Hungary," the self-confessed empath says.

"I detail the pains and joys of leaving my young family in Kenya to focus on my studies abroad."

"This book endeavours to shed light on what a supportive world for women can look like and how everyone can be involved. From my experiences, you are guaranteed to find a balance and join the movement to create a world that facilitates women to achieve their dreams, 'Despite Everything'!" The book will be officially launched today at Memorial Park Nairobi (Bomb Blast).

Diana's experiences highlight the struggles women go through to realise their dreams, amidst a busy and complex world. Someone once sagely remarked that, because mankind has left footprints on the moon's surface, the sky is no longer the limit. They could have been talking about Diana.

"I'll keep aiming higher," Diana swears. "I see myself as a professor and a household name in Kenya policy making corridors."