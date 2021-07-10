Dear church leaders, you have no reason not to pay for creative work

This week I would like to celebrate Dan Aceda for bringing forth what I feel is a long overdue conversation regarding the Kenyan creative space, and the church

. Dan, also known as Chizi, is a musician, entrepreneur, architect, and actor, and the founder of SemaBox, a podcasting studio. The creative always says what needs to be said, and he was at it this week.

Dan tweeted about a call from Citam church asking creatives to join their database. Dan’s stand on it was clear. He told artists to not only avoid that church, but to avoid all churches in general, because they don’t pay. The church responded with what Dan referred to, and I agree with him, as a word salad, trying to piece together as many words as possible to obfuscate the fact that they don’t pay content creators.

The conversation set the internet alight, and a fierce debate ensued about an issue I had presumed was discussed exhaustively when I left high school because church is often the only other place that kids go to, besides school. It is the place parents send their children to when they are away from home because there, they are unlikely to engage in drug or crime or worse, return home spotting tattoos or dreadlocks, like I did.

It is also a space where young people can start exploring their love for art. Where many boys and young men first engage with music instruments, where they get to explore their singing talents, and acquire practical skills on events planning, graphics design and so much more. It’s where many of Kenya’s top artists nurtured their talents.

Youth hardly paid

In church, young people form a good portion of the labour force, especially around the arts-based work. The youth lead worship, set-up for church services, act as ushers and volunteers, run social media pages, handle graphics design and basically make the church service possible and interesting. There is one catch though. They do it for free.

Most other church employees are paid professionals, but the young people are hardly ever paid. They are told that by offering their labour, talents and gifts, they are serving God. For young people, church work is sold as an honour”, and asking for compensation is frowned upon. One is made to look like they are greedy or money-oriented, and that is a big problem.

Many artists joined the debate and shared their experiences with the church, including Kenyan legends Tim Rimbui and Carol Atemi. They talked of a pattern of disrespect for artistic labour and skill in churches, and even said that it was the reason they would rather work for anyone else but not the church.

The world over, content creators are speaking out about how churches have little value for creative work. I’d argue differently. It isn’t that they don’t value the work, rather, they don’t see the value of paying for it. Music, and art by extension, is central to church operations and proceedings, but the clergy has been getting away with free labour for centuries.

While some creators offer their services willingly, or on volunteer basis, coaxing members to provide free labour, especially if they are professionals, while making significant amounts in revenue every year, like Citam’s Sh1.9 billion annual pickings, makes no sense. There is money, only that there is no money to pay creatives, and that’s a crying shame.

Need to change view

If we stopped referring to professional skills as gifts or talents, we would realise a shift in the way we look at the young people toiling away through every weekend and some weekdays too, often while trying to earn a living elsewhere, at the same time.

That is the reason most of those being coaxed to volunteer are in their late teens and early 20s. Can you imagine convincing a 30-year-old to give two to three days of free labour?

Older folk have bills to pay and many of them know their value. So, as much as the church does offer opportunities for learning and growth, they should go one up and reward talent.

The purpose of tithing was to provide church leaders with a pool of funds for running the church, so you can’t collect tithe then convince others to offer their time and skills for free.