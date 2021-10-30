Dating your friend's ex: Yay or nay?

Stay clear of your friends' exes but if you must date their former flames, there are guidelines. Photo | Photosearch


By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • In a friend group, the discussion of dating friends’ exes came up
  • At first, everyone was pretty adamant about the bro code and that under no circumstances should you ever pursue anything with a friend's ex. But as the night progressed, and the drinks flowed, the answers got murkier and more honest.

We've all been there. You meet a girl and you spend time with her at odd times because you belong to common friend groups. You get to know her and eventually you unintentionally develop feelings for her. It wasn't the plan but it happens and you find yourself in a fix. Many of us, have gone through this script. The part many may not have been through is the one where the woman that you develop feelings for is your boy's ex and you don't know what to do. Life's funny like that isn't it?

