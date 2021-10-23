Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Dangerous liaisons: Women share on how they got conned in the name of love

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Cases of women getting conned in the name of love is on the rise, especially due to online dating. And with the upsurge of online dating, romance scammers have gained a bigger marketplace
  • To gather insights into women who get conned in the name of love, we pooled four women to share their experiences

They go by many names. Romance scams, love frauds, honey trappers, Yahoo boys, or love cons. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.