Dancer Moesha Kibibi: ‘I got no time to date, I have to feed my 2,500 kids’

Moesha is a strong, beautiful, kind woman born and raised in Majengo slums of Nairobi mentoring kids, girls and boys, the aged, and those living with disabilities.





This is my full-time job, taking care of the needy in society. I’m glad they all call me a mother.





Currently, I mentor over 2,500 children and the elderly. I have put some of the children to school in different parts of the country. I’m currently paying rent for 14 houses. I also cater for medical bills, food, and clothing for the kids.

Because of what I do, a major misconception is that I have lots of money. I wish I did. I would help more.





Sometimes I get things on credit to help, but it’s getting harder.





I depend majorly on well-wishers, donors, goodwill, and my savings to pull through. For instance, in certain schools, I do barter trade. I deliver a bag(s) of grains and my kids get an education.





I am also a professional dancer, unfortunately, dance doesn’t pay well in this country.





I’m proud of as a dancer in the FBI group we showed dancers that if you work hard on your talent it can take you anywhere. I’m also humbled being the first female Kenyan dancer who inspired and showed other young girls that it doesn’t matter what ghetto you come from, you are destined if you push hard.





One question I get a lot of time is how I managed to be the only female dancer in the midst of men. Truth is, we tried incorporating other female dancers but they just couldn’t keep up with the pressure. Discipline, commitment, and hard work pay.





As the only chic in the group, I was more like a brother to the men than a sister. You know, even that men’s talk, that sometimes is unpleasant, it never used to get to me.





I hardly get time for myself. How can I, with over 2,500 heads to feed.





I have never been taken out for a date by a guy. Like a proper date, Naah!





The little free time I get, I spend it in the house shooting TikTok videos.





I have had to block and stopped talking to a lot of people who’ve mocked my work. They would tell me "wachana na hao watoto wajipange” instead focus on your opportunities and get rich.





I’m proud of a number of achievements. I have seen four of my kids survive cancer, 2,456 kids scoring 400 marks in KCPE, 3,221 scoring A’s and B‘s in KCSE. I have managed to pay school fees for 1123 for the last seven years. I have managed to secure university scholarships for 10 of my kids in the US, Norway, and the UK. I have managed to open small businesses for 211 women and men that I mentor. The work continues.







