Dairy cow at Sh100? Your true guide to this year’s Black Friday shopping

The month of November is synonymous with the mega Black Friday shopping discounts. On Jumia, which is Kenya’s largest ecommerce platform, Black Friday kicked off yesterday and will last until November 26. Thousands of goods are on sale at huge discounts of up to 90 per cent. A spot check on Jumia Kenya’s Black Friday offers shows that in one flash sale, dairy cows will be sold at just Sh100 while a bag of 5kg maize flour will be sold at Sh149.

Early Christmas shopping

According to marketing consultant Josephine Nthiw’a, the Black Friday season is the best time to do your Christmas shopping. “Black Friday is less than two months away from Christmas and Back to School shopping. And it offers discounts and deals which are the most favourable all year round,” she says. “For categories such as beauty, clothing, and stationery, the Black Friday will be the best time to slot in your Christmas and early January back-to-school shopping.” However, last minute Black Friday shopping can be a recipe for disaster. To avoid this, start by listing down the products and items you are interested in buying. Create a budget for them and contrast it to the deals on offer. With too many deals on offer, you must be careful not to break your budget. “You must check the quality of the most heavily discounted items. Extremely high discounts might compromise on quality. Unpopular and emerging brands, particularly electronics, have products that can offer discounts of up to 80 per cent, but have questionable built-in quality” Josephine says.

Price comparisons

Compare prices on offer on ecommerce platforms with the offer prices on physical stores. According to Josephine, a product listed as 60 per cent discounted online could end up being more expensive than a similar product stocked at a physical store.

According to the Wall Street Journal, many retailers increase prices leading up to Black Friday to make discounts look more impressive. The journal also explains that big retailers work backward with their suppliers to set starting prices which ultimately produce the profit margins that were targeted from the word go.

Apps and websites

Prices will not always be the same on ecommerce mobile apps and websites. For example, Jumia Kenya has Black Friday deals that are only available to shoppers who use the Jumia App. Unlike websites, there are apps that also offer coupons and cash-back offers for simply joining and shopping on them. “If an online retailer recently launched a mobile app, they are more likely to attach heavier discounts on the app to attract traffic and traction as opposed to their primary website,” says Josephine.

The fine print

Before you make a purchase, check whether the product has a warranty, a return policy, and refund policy. “These are details that most people ignore during the rush of Black Friday. You must know what the policy says. For example, what happens when you get the wrong product or a faulty product: Can you return? Is there a warranty? Can you get a refund?” she says. She cautions that the majority of the most heavily discounted products on ecommerce sites don’t come with a warranty.

Black Friday scams

Beware of scams, especially when shopping for electronics and household goods online. For example, during the 2019 November Black Friday Sales month, thousands of Kenyans lost millions of their money after buying electronics and household goods via an online retailer that sold under the brand name Appliances Kenya. The seller had offered deals with over 50 per cent discounts. However, buyers needed to pay before delivery to reserve their products. The advert was catchy too. After collecting millions, the seller disappeared on the buyers faster than houdini! The seller then blamed internal theft of stock, deactivated the online platforms they had used to lure unsuspecting buyers, and carted away millions. “There are very few legitimate ecommerce platforms in Kenya. On Facebook though, there are tens of sellers offering very cheap bargains on brand new products. Don’t fall into the trap if you’re unable to verify a seller and the terms of sale,” she says. Some of the differences you can spot include the pay after delivery policy, drop off points, and return policy.

Quick Takeaway

The history: Black Friday originated from the United States. It is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving Day in the US. According to The Balance, a web-based personal finance platform, the day was assigned the name Black Friday in Philadelphia in the 1950s owing to the heavy traffic congestion that shoppers would cause on US roads.

What Kenyans are buying online: According to the Jumia Africa ecommerce Index 2021 report which tracked shopping trends and behaviours by Kenyans, the majority of shoppers are more interested in everyday products such as fast moving consumer goods and beauty products. In 2019 and 2020, the bestselling product in Kenya was 2kg sugar.

