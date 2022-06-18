Crazy 11 Faith Nthenya: ‘Where is your man?’ is a constant message on my DM

Faith Nthenya Mutwa is many things, but primarily, she hosts Crazy 11 segment on Lifestyle and Entertainment digital platform, SPM Buzz founded by comedian Eddie Butita. Nthenya is a darling of many on social media. Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Cultural, Arts and Lifestyle Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

I have never dated a celebrity and, just to be clear, it’s not in my books. With that said, I have no celebrity crush.

I host a show on SPM Buzz called Crazy 11 where I get to interact and ask celebrities 11 random and sometimes weird questions about their daily lives. 


I am also an actress and I’ve been blessed to feature on Selina and the Crime and Justice series which are currently my biggest projects. 

Another hat that I wear is of a commercial model. Someone once asked why I haven’t ever thought of getting into a beauty pageant but I prefer where the money is and that’s commercial modelling.


There is nothing that I don’t like about my work; but one challenging thing is booking celebrities for interviews.

I don’t have any favourite celebrity interview. My best is always my next interview, haha.


I’m yet to meet a celebrity who’s been difficult to work with as I hear others complain. I guess it’s because of my jovial personality, it just pushes them to be at ease and open up.


I’m currently single. I guess life is easier that way. 


The most frequent question I’m always being asked in my DMs is: ‘Where is your man?’


I am a modern woman and I believe in taking a man out. We are living in a new age. It is better when we are two high-value individuals. It makes more sense that way; don’t you think so? 


The most precious thing I’ve ever gifted a guy I dated was sending cash via M-Pesa. Boy, didn’t I send him some good cash? Haha.

Even with all the fakery on Instagram, the app is still a good space if you’re smart enough to sell.


However, if I had a child I would not allow them to be on social media until they are 18.


One value that I never compromise no matter the situation is my loyalty to my friends.


To that young girl following me on social media: Sis, please chase your dreams and never give up.



