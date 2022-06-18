Crazy 11 Faith Nthenya: ‘Where is your man?’ is a constant message on my DM

I host a show on SPM Buzz called Crazy 11 where I get to interact and ask celebrities 11 random and sometimes weird questions about their daily lives.





I am also an actress and I’ve been blessed to feature on Selina and the Crime and Justice series which are currently my biggest projects.





Another hat that I wear is of a commercial model. Someone once asked why I haven’t ever thought of getting into a beauty pageant but I prefer where the money is and that’s commercial modelling.





There is nothing that I don’t like about my work; but one challenging thing is booking celebrities for interviews.

I don’t have any favourite celebrity interview. My best is always my next interview, haha.





I’m yet to meet a celebrity who’s been difficult to work with as I hear others complain. I guess it’s because of my jovial personality, it just pushes them to be at ease and open up.





I have never dated a celebrity and, just to be clear, it’s not in my books. With that said, I have no celebrity crush.





I’m currently single. I guess life is easier that way.





The most frequent question I’m always being asked in my DMs is: ‘Where is your man?’





I am a modern woman and I believe in taking a man out. We are living in a new age. It is better when we are two high-value individuals. It makes more sense that way; don’t you think so?





The most precious thing I’ve ever gifted a guy I dated was sending cash via M-Pesa. Boy, didn’t I send him some good cash? Haha.

Even with all the fakery on Instagram, the app is still a good space if you’re smart enough to sell.





However, if I had a child I would not allow them to be on social media until they are 18.





One value that I never compromise no matter the situation is my loyalty to my friends.





To that young girl following me on social media: Sis, please chase your dreams and never give up.









For feedback to the editor email [email protected]