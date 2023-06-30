Craft beers, tasty meals, and good vibes at Crafty Chameleon

My friends and I had intended to go to one of the recently opened restaurants in Lavington, but the unappealing attitude there prompted us to hunt for another option, that is how we ended up at Crafty Chameleon, which is located at 159 James Gichuru Road in Lavington.

Char-grilled BBQ platter for one as served at Crafty Chameleon. Photo | Pool

I was surprised to see this huge beer garden restaurant packed on a weekday. However, we were not worried because we had the assumption that a large crowd meant a good experience. This was my first visit, and I hadn't even done any research to see what kind of restaurant it was, what their customer ratings are like, or what their price ranges are. I was in for an unexpected delight.

There were several seating spots available, including bar tables that can seat 4-6 people each, a board table with a capacity of 10, stool decks, a friends' nook with couches, cabanas, picnic tables, and garden, and patio high tables. They also offer a lovely indoor dining space that feels like a home, complete with dining tables and enjoyable jazz music playing softly enough to allow for a refreshing conversation. We chose to sit here.

Herbal spring chicken in a bed of creamed spinach with mushroom sauce and a side of mashed potatoes. Photo | Pool

The service was impeccable; it was quick, indulgent, and pleasant. We were given plenty of time to peruse the menu and place our orders. We ordered a tasting board after seeing that they have a brewery on-site so that we could sample their craft beers. It costs Sh800 and includes five different micro beers in 100ml glasses, allowing you to try the Crafty IPA, Wheat, Lager, Stout, and Crafty Golden Ale. The Crafty Stout, a full-bodied rich coffee-like scent beer with overtones of blackberries and chocolate and a hint of bitterness, was my favourite. The Crafty IPA was also enjoyable for those who enjoy a fruity flavour in their beer.

We chose a wide range of food items because we were a large group and wanted to try them all. The herbal spring chicken on a bed of creamed spinach and mashed potatoes (Sh1,800), Red Snapper fillet (Sh1,800), and the crafty threesome of three small chicken, beef, and crispy mushroom burgers with fries (Sh1,500) stood out. We also ordered a platter of beef, chicken, mutton kebabs, and mshikakis from the char-grilled BBQ for Sh1,350 which came with kachumbari and naan. Everything was fresh, well-seasoned, flavourful, and well worth the price.

Crafty threesome burgers served with some kachumbari and French fries at Crafty Chameleon. Photo | Pool

The spot is ideal for social gatherings, lunch or dinner dates, and even corporate events. It has a mature, laid-back, and pleasant crowd. Crafty Chameleon is the place to be if you want an amazing meal and immaculate vibes in a beautiful beer garden restaurant that feels like home.