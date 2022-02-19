Content Creator Lilly Aiysha: ‘I still want my ex back’

 I am a BBW (Big Beautiful Woman) queen. Take a look at me, I’m the perfect definition.





 Other than that I’m a blogger, vlogger, content creator but I guess my niche is more of a vlogging. I love telling stories. There is always an Oh! My God factor.





 My Valentine’s Day was nothing special, just a normal working day with a surprise text from my Ex Huh!





 How I wish the text was from this particular Ex I honestly miss. He is a very kind man, loving and generous. I had gifts coming my way every so often he didn’t have to wait for occasions.





 By the way, I have mixed feelings as to whether Valentine’s Day is worth celebrating. I mean if I was dating, of course it is.

But again, my man should surprise me every so often, not just when there is pressure to match up to what others are posting. I feel like that is what this day is about for so many.





 There are some who also feel like Valentine’s Day is a foreign culture being shoved down our throats especially with the social media pressure. But on the positive side, love is love. It could have been Upendo day.





 Live, Learn, laugh and Love is my motto. Ooh! Boy I am honestly in love with someone who doesn’t love me back. Do not feel sorry for me, I am still manifesting. Si ni life!





 My last heartbreak is every day. I broke up with the man I knew was my forever in 2020. I was hit with two pandemics at ago bro. Every day without him hurts me.





 With that you can tell I haven’t moved on yet. I haven’t gotten the courage to love again. I would wish to have him back.





 Sometimes I feel like I am paying for taking someone’s son through a proper character development situation. But man, is it not a stage in life? Everyone has been through character development I believe. Anyway I have no regrets. Karma can do whatever it feels like.





 Enough of this love stuff. Let’s talk about cars. Girls are never known to be obsessed about cars, right? But guess what, I am different. Cars excite me. When I acquired my recent car, the guys at the yard were surprised at the specifications I was looking for. For me a car is not only about looks, comfortability but also speed and stability.





 My knowledge on wheels depends solely on my interest. If I want a certain car, I’ll do my proper research. No wonder my dream car keeps changing but I remain loyal to the jeeps. This year it is a white 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Lord knows how much I need this one.









 Women who drink are perceived by society as a lost cause, and this drives me nuts. What does drinking have to do with my gender? Everyone has a right to enjoy life. If you chose to disrespect someone that’s on you. I mean why would alcohol make you less of a woman huh!





 On that note, someone who’s taking me out should know I love my gin with tonic, cucumber, some ice and garnish.





For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]



