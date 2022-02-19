Content Creator Lilly Aiysha: ‘I still want my ex back’

Lilly Aiysha Mwangi is an Entertainment Content Creator. PHOTOS/POOL 


By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

My Valentine’s Day was nothing special, just a normal working day with a surprise text from my Ex Huh!

 I am a BBW (Big Beautiful Woman) queen. Take a look at me, I’m the perfect definition.

