Content Creator Lilly Aiysha: ‘I still want my ex back’
What you need to know:
My Valentine’s Day was nothing special, just a normal working day with a surprise text from my Ex Huh!
I am a BBW (Big Beautiful Woman) queen. Take a look at me, I’m the perfect definition.
Other than that I’m a blogger, vlogger, content creator but I guess my niche is more of a vlogging. I love telling stories. There is always an Oh! My God factor.
My Valentine’s Day was nothing special, just a normal working day with a surprise text from my Ex Huh!
How I wish the text was from this particular Ex I honestly miss. He is a very kind man, loving and generous. I had gifts coming my way every so often he didn’t have to wait for occasions.
By the way, I have mixed feelings as to whether Valentine’s Day is worth celebrating. I mean if I was dating, of course it is.
But again, my man should surprise me every so often, not just when there is pressure to match up to what others are posting. I feel like that is what this day is about for so many.
There are some who also feel like Valentine’s Day is a foreign culture being shoved down our throats especially with the social media pressure. But on the positive side, love is love. It could have been Upendo day.
Live, Learn, laugh and Love is my motto. Ooh! Boy I am honestly in love with someone who doesn’t love me back. Do not feel sorry for me, I am still manifesting. Si ni life!
My last heartbreak is every day. I broke up with the man I knew was my forever in 2020. I was hit with two pandemics at ago bro. Every day without him hurts me.
With that you can tell I haven’t moved on yet. I haven’t gotten the courage to love again. I would wish to have him back.
Sometimes I feel like I am paying for taking someone’s son through a proper character development situation. But man, is it not a stage in life? Everyone has been through character development I believe. Anyway I have no regrets. Karma can do whatever it feels like.
Enough of this love stuff. Let’s talk about cars. Girls are never known to be obsessed about cars, right? But guess what, I am different. Cars excite me. When I acquired my recent car, the guys at the yard were surprised at the specifications I was looking for. For me a car is not only about looks, comfortability but also speed and stability.
My knowledge on wheels depends solely on my interest. If I want a certain car, I’ll do my proper research. No wonder my dream car keeps changing but I remain loyal to the jeeps. This year it is a white 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Lord knows how much I need this one.
Women who drink are perceived by society as a lost cause, and this drives me nuts. What does drinking have to do with my gender? Everyone has a right to enjoy life. If you chose to disrespect someone that’s on you. I mean why would alcohol make you less of a woman huh!
On that note, someone who’s taking me out should know I love my gin with tonic, cucumber, some ice and garnish.
For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]