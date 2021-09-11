Commercial modelling pays, but you need to first invest

I was born and raised in Kitale, in a village called Namanjalala





Commercial modelling entails helping brands to sell their products and services to the public





As a commercial model, one of my goals is to be the best in the industry and inspire others who look up to me. This I can only achieve by striving to secure better deals with top companies and corporates.





Yes, commercial modelling in Kenya pays depending on how committed you are in your work, how well you've curated your portfolio and how well your clients have built trust in you.

Someone would argue that most commercial models in the country are not trained models. All I can say is most commercial models are self-trained. Many have invested in their image to look attractive and appealing. Working out, eating and dressing well and being on trend are some of the investments.





As to whether life on social media is fake or real, I will say Instagram life is full of fake lifestyles. I only believe in myself.





I get hit on a lot, both on social media and real life. To many ladies that’s normal. But I know I am sexy, that's why I’m a commercial model.

Craziest message I have ever received on my DM, was from a lady who wanted to find out which products I use to enhance my butt. She didn’t believe that they are natural.

My biggest addiction is shopping, especially on clothes and shoes.

One supply running low in my house is maize flour. I am Luhya you know!





What I've done and am proud of is attaining my first degree in Bachelor of arts, Gender and development studies at Kenyatta University





A fashion trend that I do not understand is men wearing suits with sports shoes. Please stop.









For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]