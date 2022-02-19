Prime

Casual sex: Everyone’s is doing it

Casual sex: Everyone’s is doing it. Photo | Photosearch

What you need to know:

My armchair analysis is that as men, we like stability. Steadfastness. Control. Casual sex goes against the very grain of this.

My friends have been nitpicking what they are saying around me, a little too much on their guard, behaving as if they will now become themes of this revered Mantalk column. As if I am that kind of person. As if I would change their names and write about them. Me? Well…they are right. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.