Brand influencing is very competitive as new influencers are born every day

My three-favorite tools for influencing are; BuzzSumo that helps me analyse which content performs best for any topic. I get a better understanding of my social media impact and develop smarter content strategies.

Then, Buffer Publish that makes it easy to schedule social media posts and analyse performance. Finally, Animoto a video maker that turns photos and video clips into professional content in just a few minutes.





My biggest client success story was when I increased the sales of clothes I was marketing.













Brand influencing is very competitive because new influencers are born every day and they want the same attention as you. It is a battle for the smartest.





Some quick tips that work for me when I am down is praying, seeking counsel from those I trust and finding a nice movie to cheer my spirit.

I met Size 8 at a funeral and we kinda bonded. At the time, I was going through some rough times and she was there for me. She saved my life. We have been very close.





Our kind of friendship can best be described us that of a mother-daughter or big-small sister.





When we unfollowed each other last year, we had a little situation between us. Despite our bond, we sometimes disagree but we find our way back into our peace. We are human after all.





The best way to deal with keyboard warriors and haters on social media is to ignore them.

Favourite joke about last borns like myself are the memes imitating how lastborns behave after they are asked to do house chores.

Silliest argument I have had with my fiancée was over a charger. His phone had much more charge than mine and I could not wait for his to get fully charged then take my turn. That was petty hahaha.





I am quick to jump into conclusion about people especially those that I find to be very quiet. Is it a bad thing?

A joke went too far when a friend chose to take off my wig at the wrong place and time. I was super furious. Ladies would understand this better.





Best gag-gift I ever received was a car. Someone close to me came and said she had bought me a car for my birthday. She even gave me the car keys only to find a toy car in the parking lot. Arrgh! I do not know why I did not see through the prank.

A major mishap some if not most women make when doing their makeup is failing to properly blend the products.