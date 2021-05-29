Brand influencing is very competitive as new influencers are born every day

Diana Chacha is a fashion model and brand influencer based in Nairobi. Photo | Pool


By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Diana Chacha is a fashion model and brand influencer based in Nairobi

My three-favorite tools for influencing are; BuzzSumo that helps me analyse which content performs best for any topic. I get a better understanding of my social media impact and develop smarter content strategies.
Then, Buffer Publish that makes it easy to schedule social media posts and analyse performance. Finally, Animoto a video maker that turns photos and video clips into professional content in just a few minutes.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.