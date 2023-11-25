Help! Bosa and Fosa loans have left me with Sh13,000 net salary

My name is Loise. I am employed but all my salary is being swallowed by loans. I now have a net salary of Sh13,000 and I have two Sacco loans, Bosa and Fosa, of which I have defaulted on the latter.

I have thought of restructuring my Bosa to clear Fosa, but I was told that for me to do that, I will have to survive with Sh3,000 for the next eight years as the restructuring will affect my pay slip to that effect and also break the 1/3 salary net rule.

I have no other investment or alternative, and if I say yes to the above, I will repay that loan by almost my retirement time. Kindly advise me as I have put my guarantors at risk of being deducted their salaries every month.

Dominic Karanja - A financial and investments consultant:

Since you have indicated that you don’t have any investment, you can take stock of your assets and see whether there is any asset you can dispose of to pay off your loans.

If the asset disposal route is not feasible, then loan consolidation might be one of your options.

Loan consolidation is a financial strategy that involves combining multiple loans into a new loan. Fosa (Front Office Services Activities) loans are short-term and they are more expensive than Bosa (Back Office Services Activities) loans.

To avoid default, you need to consider consolidating the loans into one Bosa loan, but you need to negotiate with your Sacco a more manageable repayment plan.

You need to have a plan for managing your money, achieving your financial goals, and securing your financial future.

Debt management is a crucial component of personal financial planning, and you should always have a plan on how to manage and reduce your debts.

Debts should be for productive purposes only. Responsible borrowing requires that you take loans that will eventually improve your financial situation and your intention should always be to ensure that you adhere to the loan terms and conditions.

I would recommend that you seek the assistance of a financial advisor to guide you.