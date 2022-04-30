Book Reading: Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? By Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

I picked the habit to read when I was a pre-teen. What my mother used to do was give us a book to read as she does the house chores. Once she was done, it meant that we stopped to read. What this did was make me more curious and enthusiastic to read again to know what happened next. So, even in school, I’d find myself reading a lot mostly between lessons.

Interestingly, I read more Swahili books than English ones. At the top of my mind, my best read so far is A man Called Ove Novel by Fredrik Backman. It has an interesting outline whilst exploring tough issues like suicide. It is a book that will make you cry; then make you laugh.

When it comes to books, I read almost all genres except Sci-fi and those that are too fictitious. I find them hard to read. I create time to read by ensuring that I have a book almost everywhere I go. So, instead of spending lots of hours on social media, I read.

So far, I don’t belong to a book club, which is by choice. I feel that it can be limiting because even when I don’t like a particular book, I will be forced to read it.

I am currently reading Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? By Lizzie Damilola Blackburn. It is a great read. I picked the book because the title was interesting. Most African authors write hard stuff- governance, poverty, and war among other topics. This is a light read. It is fun and relatable.



