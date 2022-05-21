Book Reading: Tom Clancy's Op-Center Mirror Image

I started reading books way back in primary, after my English teacher Mr Odero introduced us to the pacesetters which build up my curiosity.

This is when my reading culture started, and I could save my pocket money and get novels to read during holidays.

Miss Uhuru 1963, by Mrs. Elizabeth Mumbi Madoka, an autobiography of the founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta is one of my favourite reads this year. It gives the other unknown personal side of our founding president Jomo Kenyatta. Being a writer, reading is inevitable. I read to improve my writing and add new words into my writing and get a new understanding of things.

I read three novels a month and spend most of my afternoons during weekend reading books. On weekdays, I try to read a chapter or two during the day and at night before bed.

I currently don't belong to a book club because I am in Kitale and I have not heard of any. Most of my readings come from recommendations from friends, trending reads on online groups and authors themselves.

I read biographies and autobiographies, motivational and inspirational, fantasy, thrillers, intelligence and technology.

My read this month is Tom Clancy's Op-Center Mirror Image, with the setting being in Russia. The interior minister Dogin Nikolai hungry to bring communism back to Russia starts a war to overthrow the sitting president Zhanin from power. However, the USA and Russia intelligence teams know of his plot and halt it.