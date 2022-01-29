Book Reading: The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

I am a multidisciplinary artist. I am a musician, writer, author, producer, contemporary painter, and potent lyricist alias MC Sharon. On matters academic, I have majored in Mass Communications, Diplomacy, and International Relations and I am currently pursuing music studies while dabbling as a home chef.

My relationship with books began at an early age and it has been a bittersweet journey. I grew up surrounded by books, magazines, and journals so it was not uncommon to find me fiddling with encyclopedias, newspapers, and a whole variety of literature in our household and later in my grandmother's vast library. I was and still am very curious by nature; expressive and also heavily misunderstood.

Thus I found comfort in reading as well as writing rather than speaking my mind. While I can't quite pinpoint one book I'd call the best, Chimamanda Adichie's work has touched me immensely. So has Michaela Wong, Mariama Ba, Okot P'Bitek. Ellen G. White, Chinua Achebe, Nedi Okafor, Charles Chanchori, Grace Ogot, Bell Hooks and so many others. That Thing around Your Neck and Half of a Yellow Sun are some of the best books I have ever read.

I read an average of two books every month. Over the past year, I was too busy to read as much because I was working on my own book Alkebulanian in Alkebulan. That is my second book and it was released last year in November.

To connect with other readers, I belong to a small book club called the Alkebulan Book Club that was formed two months ago. We are six members.

We meet once a month for a mixed event which includes discussing books and keeping up with day-to-day events. We have a WhatsApp group and since most of us live close, we rotate the meetings in one another’s homes. We are looking to add four more members to our team.

Our current read is Akwaeke Emezi's The Death of Vivek Oji; a compelling account that delves into the depths of creative imagination in a very multifaceted way. Through it, we see how one can be so invisible despite being surrounded by people. We also learn to appreciate the convergence of the spiritual and sexuality from the account of someone who is caught up between two worlds. We are also perusing my latest book Alkebulanian in Alkebulan as a collective.

