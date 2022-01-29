Book Reading: The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

Sharon Achieng, an author, multidisciplinary artist, and founder of Alkebulan book club, named after her book Alkebulanian in Alkebulan. Photo | Pool
 

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

I was and still am very curious by nature; expressive and also heavily misunderstood.

I grew up surrounded by books, magazines, and journals so it was not uncommon to find me fiddling with encyclopedias

I am a multidisciplinary artist. I am a musician, writer, author, producer, contemporary painter, and potent lyricist alias MC Sharon.  On matters academic, I have majored in Mass Communications, Diplomacy, and International Relations and I am currently pursuing music studies while dabbling as a home chef.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.