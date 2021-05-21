Book Club: Sparkplug Bookclub

Name: Helen Kithinji, Best Selling Author, Success Coach and Entrepreneur









Book Reading: Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki









I have always loved reading books since I was a child. In high school, I was a librarian in charge of our school library. In my early years, I was hooked to reading adventure books like Famous Five, Hardy Boys, Sydney Sheldon, and comics like Tin Tin.





Now, I am passionate about reading autobiographies, World Cultural evolutions and personal development books. I read my first personal development book titled ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey’ in 1992. Reading hundreds of books changed my life. Books have not only transformed my mindset but also opened numerous opportunities to expand my life experiences.





In 2017 I published my first book titled “Profiles on Success” with Helen Kithinji, a collection of some of the greatest authors in the personal development arena. These authors are sharing their proven success tactics, principles and strategies that can lead to your success in health, wealth, relationships and unlimited personal fulfillment. I published the second book titled “Limitless Success with Helen Kithinji” in 2020 at the thick of Covid-19 pandemic. It hit the best seller on Amazon within two hours of releasing the book.









I launched Sparkplug book club in 2020 to help more people to experience the freedom and abundance that reading books can bring.





When one joins the book club, they plug into a tribe that read and review books together. Sooner or later, they experience a spark in their lives.









The club started with a round table book reading and review with a handful of people in my living room as part of a Personal Goal Setting and VisionBoard Program that I offer.









Last year, we formally launched Sparkplug Bookclub to focus on reading and reviewing books and to allow more people to benefit. I have a huge following in my various initiatives thus it was very easy to get members on board. We are now 306 members.













We read a book every 4-6 weeks. We encourage the members to read at least 10 pages every day. We host book review events online every fortnight with my co-host Ceri Samvilian. The book club members get a chance to review and share their lessons from the book during the events.









Our books are selected guided by the 10 Pillars from success namely; Family, Financial, Business/Career, Health & Fitness, Spiritual, Emotional, Intellectual, Community, Lifestyle and Relationships.









We have just finished reading Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki to help us learn about the importance of financial literacy, financial independence and building wealth through investing, as well as increasing one's financial intelligence.

