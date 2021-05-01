Book Club: Sparkles and Sunshine

Patricia Wanjiku, Auditor and founder Sparkles and Sunshine Book Club. PHOTO | POOL

What you need to know:

  • I teamed up with four friends in July and we started the book club
  • Before our coming together, we all had our relationship with books

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, something good was birthed. I teamed up with four friends in July and we started the book club. Before our coming together, we all had our relationship with books. I wasn’t much of a reader and would only read what I must read, say academic materials, especially those related to my career.

