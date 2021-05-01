Book Club: Sparkles and Sunshine

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, something good was birthed. I teamed up with four friends in July and we started the book club. Before our coming together, we all had our relationship with books. I wasn’t much of a reader and would only read what I must read, say academic materials, especially those related to my career.

When you are in a team, you will feel that you are obliged to read because you don’t want to go for the discussion with nothing to say. Then for some reasons, you get to learn a lot and appreciate the diversity of thought. For instance, two people might be reading the same story yet have different interpretations and lessons.

Having started it at a time with many restrictions, our discussions have been virtual. To decide what book to read, the members are tasked to research then table the suggestions. We are not limited to any genre. One time, one person suggested that we read the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and we went for it!

Our current read is The Zahir by Paulo Coelho. It is a book that touches on love, loss and betrayal. It revolves around one man who is in search of his wife, Esther. He has the privileges that money and a celebrity lifestyle brings. However, after the disappearance of his wife, he is suspected by the police and the press of having a hand in it. To find her, he must first find himself.

It is a book with so many take homes. I have learnt that the energy of hatred won’t get you anywhere but that of forgiveness will transform you in a positive way. Further, that our true friends are those who are with us when the good things happen. Fair weather friends only appear during difficult times when our suffering is serving to console them for their miserable lives. If someone is capable of loving her partner without restrictions, then they manifest the love of God.