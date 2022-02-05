Book Club: Smart Readers

I started reading at a tender age. In class five for instance, I had a friend who also happened to be my desk mate and loved reading. He borrowed many books from his elder siblings and was always ready to share with friends. Being his closest friend, I had the privilege of accessing his rich library.





However, my passion for books grew when I joined high school. The school library was well stocked. My thirst for knowledge sent me on a reading spree. I read almost every book I stumbled upon and later developed great interest in English literature. Some of the best reads I cherished back then include: Barbra Kimenye’s Series on Moses; Chinua Achebe’s books like Things Fall Apart and A Man of the People; Mine Boy by Peter Abrahams; The Concubine by Elechi Amadi; The River Between by Ngugi Wa Thiongo; The Burdens by John Ruganda and William Shakespeare’s works that included; Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice among others.









When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, one of the measures adopted by the government to help curb the spread of the virus, was encouraging people to work from home. During the period, I realised that, I had a lot of time to myself. I dedicated most of it to reading my favourite books, which I had shelved due to my busy work schedule.









In an effort to encourage my friends to read extensively and also gain access to different genres of books, I decided to come up with a reading club christened, ‘Smart Readers.’ The club has eleven members.





So far we have managed to exchange numerous books between us. We have been meeting once every month. We encourage every member in the club to read a book every week, and we review one book monthly during the meeting.





Our read of the month is selected by the team through a ballot at the beginning of every month. I am currently reading, The Audacity of Hope by Barrack Obama. My most recent book is, The Innocent Man by John Grisham. In the past, I have had the chance to read some literary works by world’s most prolific writers and famous personalities. The books range from memoirs, fiction and motivational literature.

I borrow heavily from the play book of Ben Carson, the famous American neuro surgeon, that reading is a route to gaining knowledge. The more you read, the more knowledgeable you become.

I would like to invite more members to our book club. My twitter handle is @moneyger14.









