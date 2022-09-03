Book club: Refugee Led Research Hub (RLRH Bookclub)

I started reading books while in primary school. It was mandatory to read English and Swahili fictional story books.

The best book I've read so far has to be The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

The Alchemist is a classic novel in which a boy named Santiago embarks on a journey seeking treasure in the Egyptian pyramids after having a recurring dream about it, and on the way meets mentors, falls in love, and most importantly, learns the true importance of who he is and how to improve himself.

I read for leisure—it helps me to relax. I also read to learn about other worlds, people's lives, and experiences. In a month, I try to read two or three books.

I am nocturnal so I mostly read at night or early in the morning. I make sure to set goals for my reading weekly so it is easier to follow through.

I belong to Refugee Led Research Hub (RLRH Bookclub). This book club was brought about by the need to discuss books written by refugees. This empowers and broadens the migration and displacement discourse. Having the book club in Nairobi helps create a platform for refugees and Kenyans to read refugee-authored writings, which is the main purpose of the club.

We meet once a month to discuss a read that was unanimously agreed on and in a typical meeting we meet around 15 of us. The genres we read include fiction, Biographies and autobiographies—any genre as long as it fits the bill.

I am currently reading Frantz Fanon— Black Skin, White Mask and Yinka, and Where is your Huzband by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn.

The biggest lesson I'm drawing from the two reads is about identity. With Fanon, his identity as a black person, with Lizzie, her identity as a young African woman in a society with many expectations.

My takeaways are that no one exists in a vacuum. We live among people with expectations, judgment, and orientations.