Book club: Read to Impact

I am an avid reader of written materials especially newspapers and novels. There are many benefits that I have acquired from reading. I can confidently say that my reading habit has made me a part time writer and a good one at that.





I read because books give me a chance to travel across the world and learn about different people, their lifestyles and cultures. As such, I am an all rounded writer —I consume all genres of books. I am pursuing media studies and it’s critical to be diverse and knowledgeable in different fields. I ensure that I read at least one book every week.









Because of my reading culture, I was recently selected to share my experiences of how reading has impacted me and the people that I interact with.





I am a member of Read To Impact, an online community group that carries participants from all over Africa. The group was founded with the aim of uniting all passionate readers from African countries and to impart the culture of reading to people.









As the title suggests, we read to make a positive change in the society. In the group, the founder and the secretary of the group share about 30 books then each of members give a title from the list. After a week of reading, we exchange messages from the books and the cycle continues.









The book that I am currently reading is Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki. It’s a financial book that aims at differentiating ways and mentalities of the rich and poor people.





The book sheds more light on why we have highly educated people but poor and illiterate yet rich fellows. It's such an enlightening read!