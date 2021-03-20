Book Club: Page Turners

I enjoy reading books and I have been an ardent reader since elementary school. In January this year, I founded Page Turners book club to rope in bibliophiles and expand our reading vistas. People have an inherent bias for a particular genre but when reading in a group, you are gently coaxed to venture into unfamiliar territories, making you an all rounded reader.





I must admit it wasn't easy at first to get members, however, after a post on Facebook's Book Club- Kenya, I received an overwhelming response such that we had to do vetting and whittle the number to a desirable one of active participants. Currently, we are 11.





We practically run our affairs on WhatsApp. Every month, members vote on a genre of a book then select a suitable book. Members are given a month to read the book then on the first Saturday of the month, we discuss the book on Google Meet. Post the pandemic, we will be holding physical meetings.





This month's book is Unbowed: A Memoir by Wangari Maathai. It is an inspirational memoir of the first African woman to win a Nobel Prize. It tells her story from being a young girl in colonial Kenya, her education, including growing up in a polygamous home and being among the first group of post-colonial Africans to get an American college education.





It talks about being a young divorced mother of three fighting to save her country from brutal dictatorship and save the environment from degradation. It is a rollercoaster ride of tragedy and triumphs. It is a story of faith, courage and hope.