Book Club: Page Turners

Simon Katuna runs Protekt Security Limited, a security firm and is the founder of page turner's book club. PHOTO | POOL

What you need to know:

  • Simon Katuna started Page Turners bookclub and runs Protekt Security Limited company
  • The group has 11 members


I enjoy reading books and I have been an ardent reader since elementary school.  In January this year, I founded Page Turners book club to rope in bibliophiles and expand our reading vistas.  People have an inherent bias for a particular genre but when reading in a group, you are gently coaxed to venture into unfamiliar territories, making you an all rounded reader.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.