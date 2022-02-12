Book club: Nairobi Book club

Book reading: Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear













I have always been curious about learning new things and getting new information. Reading books has given me an opportunity to learn from writers who have gathered information for a long period of time.





I started actively reading books in 2018 when I was a first year student at KCA University. I wanted to learn as much as possible. I like reading because it exposes you to knowledge, history and information gathered by authors overtime. I get all that in a short period of time.





I read a book a month. My first activity in the morning is to read at least two chapters before moving to my other daily duties.





To connect with other bibliophiles, I belong to Nairobi book club. We meet online to deliberate on which book to read and then we meet every Sunday to discuss what we have learnt from the book. We are currently at 96 members and we read fiction and self-help books.





This month, I am currently reading Atomic habits. This is a good book that teaches us on how our habits, however small can affect our goals.

