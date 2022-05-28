Book Club: Loved and Booked

I always walk with a book inside my handbag. I prefer reading hard copies.

I also define myself as a book collector. When I am done reading, I keep a record of the books that I have read and arrange them in a way that they are still accessible. My friends know how much I love books and they randomly gift me books or let me read their copies.

The love for books runs in our family. I have a sister in secondary school who always asks for books. The same with my younger brother. Our parents support our love for books and always encourage us to read different types of books. As a result, I started reading when I was quite young.

Reading for me is an escape and adventure. I get into the writer’s world and experience different cultures. It also offers me the opportunity to be imaginative and creative. I can tell you about different places without having to get there. It also encourages my pronunciation and communication skills.

The kind of books I read cut across all genres and I try to read at least three every month. While in the university, I and three other friends formed Loved and Booked book club. We meet virtually at the end of the month to discuss the book.

Sometimes we break the monotony by reading whichever books we find so that we get to read more interesting books.

I am currently reading “How Women Rise: Break the 12 Habits Holding You Back. The book explores self-defeating behaviours that hold women back, and gives them insight into why they engage in those actions and helps them develop skills to confidently achieve their goals.

There are many lessons to draw from the book including not being shy to tout your capabilities and that in life, you cannot expect other people to spontaneously notice your work. Another take-home among many others is that one should not strive to be perfect as it not only creates stress for oneself but also for those around you.