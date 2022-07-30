Book club: Kakamega Book Club

Books fascinated me from an early age. In form two, I got into trouble with the teacher on duty for reading a popular novel during the morning preps yet everyone else in that room was revising for exams. I have read a couple of good books, especially popular literature. But somewhere along the line, works of art stole my heart and I shifted my attention. I should mention that Mariama Bâ's So Long a Letter remains my favourite.





I read around five books in a month. Sometimes they stretch to seven depending on the size of the book. I read between 4-5.30 am every day. Also, I carry my books everywhere I go just in case I find some free time.





To discuss, know what others are reading and for accountability purposes, I joined the Kakamega Book Club. Our patron is Prof. Egara Kabaji. We meet every last Saturday of the month to discuss the book we have read. Members suggest the next read. We are 46 members.





When it comes to the type of genre we read, we are not limited to a particular one. We have read plays, novels, and last month, my poetry collection Peaches and Cream was read and discussed. I like that we are not inclined to a specific genre hence enabling us to interact with different authors and expand our knowledge.





This month, I am done with three already, Behind the Scenes by Francis Odipo, The Samaritan by John Lara, and The Aleph by Paulo Coelho. I am currently reading This is me Letting you go by Heidi Prebe. This book tackles the harsh reality of letting go. It has honest essays and guides one on what to do to let go. Sometimes, we have to let go of people and things that we truly love so we can find peace of mind and explore other meaningful avenues.





