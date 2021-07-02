Book Club: High Tea book club

Name: Lorraine Yegon, Accountant

Book Reading: Travelling While Black:

Essays Inspired by a Life on the Move by Nanjala Nyabola

I grew up surrounded by books, both in school and at home. In 2019, I felt the need to join a community of readers where we could exchange ideas and also for accountability. I started the High Tea book club with two of my cousins. We read one book every month then meet to review it. Before Covid-19, we used to meet in restaurants or at our homes but now we discuss online through platforms such as Zoom or WhatsApp.