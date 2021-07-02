Book Club: High Tea book club
- I started the High Tea book club with two of my cousins. We read one book every month then meet to review it.
- Before Covid-19, we used to meet in restaurants or at our homes but now we discuss online through platforms such as Zoom or WhatsApp.
I grew up surrounded by books, both in school and at home. In 2019, I felt the need to join a community of readers where we could exchange ideas and also for accountability. I started the High Tea book club with two of my cousins. We read one book every month then meet to review it. Before Covid-19, we used to meet in restaurants or at our homes but now we discuss online through platforms such as Zoom or WhatsApp.
We are not bound to any specific genre, although we mostly read fiction. To select a book, we make suggestions on a rotational basis factoring in our interests.
Our current read is a collection of essays inspired by travelling. The author highlights some of the lessons she has learnt from travelling to different parts of the world, issues faced in those countries and what it is like for her as an African woman.