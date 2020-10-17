BOOK CLUB: Favour Book Club

Five years ago, I had a moment of retrospection and I realised how reading books had positively impacted my life and shaped me into the person I am today. I decided to start a book club with the aim of influencing and motivating people. I stock my library and rent books for Sh300. To join the book club, you can find us on Facebook, Favour book club.

Membership





We currently have a membership of about 150 and we use a tagline, " I am an African and I read" to counter the misconception that Africans do not enjoy reading.

Every week, I hold a facebook session on a weekly basis reviewing a book, not in particular the one that I am reading. I started the online session early this month. I am also an author of two books -Save Me from Myself and As I See my Father Do I Do Also.

Current Read





I am currently reading The Hannah Anointing: Becoming a Woman of Resilience, Fulfillment, and Fruitfulness by Michelle McClain-Walters. It talks about Hannah, a widow. She had only been married for six years when her husband died. She chose to spend her days at the temple and was the first to witness the coming of the Messiah. The book encourages people that even at a time of loss, they can still win.







