Book club: Escape Book Club Kenya

I was the girl in secondary school who got punished for reading on the field during game time. The punishment was to join the school’s hockey team as part of the cheering squad. My earliest career choice was being a cardiologist, unsurprisingly it was after reading Ben Carson’s Gifted Hands.





My mother introduced me to books pretty early and I read for fun. To understand humans better. I read at least one book every month— two at most. I read for an hour on weekdays which acts as my transition to my evening routine.





A while back, I joined the Escape Book club Kenya. Georgie Ndirangu wanted to read more this year and invited people who would be interested to join in. We select a book, read then meet once a month to review it.





We are currently 62 members but we have more room for male readers.





As an ardent reader, I love psychological books, all things human science and relationships.





I just finished reading Finding Me by Viola Davis. This book reminded me of my own personal journey and history. It made me appreciate the tiny details that have made me who I am today. I wrote a deeper review of it on my Instagram @harrietdodea where I post bookish stuff.