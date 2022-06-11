Book Club: Coffee, Books and More (CBM)





I have loved books from an early age say about six years old. I get it from my father. My love for books started when I received a book gift voucher because I’d performed well academically that year and my parents took me to choose a book.

My parents nurtured this love for books by filling my bookshelf with as many books as they could get their hands on. It got to a point that they got worried that I’ll become a book addict and even warned me when I was in secondary school that it might distract me from my school work.

Mostly I read the two books selected for the book club but occasionally I will read the third book depending on what I get my hands on. I read a few pages before bedtime as part of my wind-down routine and also on weekends.





I joined CBM in 2019 after I asked for a book club recommendation on Hooked to Books. The founder, Judith, reached out to me. The book is run by having members divided into monthly clusters and these clusters get two books – a short read and a longer, Book of the Month (BoTM) to be discussed each month. The short read is discussed at the end of the month virtually and the BoTM is discussed at a physical meetup. However, this year we broke tradition and met physically to discuss a short read— Evidence of the Affair by Taylor Jenkins Reid because it was such a hit.

We are 70 members in the group and read all genres of books.

We are currently reading The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy. The author questions the “invisible” social and cultural boundaries in the Indian Caste system which significantly influence who one can and should love. It makes one reflect on how much of our actions are subtly (and sometimes, so visibly) determined or influenced by which part of society we were born into.