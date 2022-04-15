Book club: Book Hangout Sunday

I developed a strong interest in reading books when l was about six years old. My dad used to purchase storybooks for me to read at home and in school, this apparently made my peers in school to call me a "book worm". However, this didn't deter me from growing my passion for books which led me to start a book club in March 2020 with some of my book lovers’ friends. Through the book club, l am hoping to expand membership from across various counties and also have members in Uganda and Tanzania.





Reading gives me life, satisfaction, and a sense of fulfillment that enables me to view life in a positive way. It's also through reading that I find ideas, insights, and inspiration. I am a night owl so l mostly do my reading at night and I’m keen on books that l feel will awaken my curiosity. I read at least two books every month.





My type of books? I am more inclined to non-fiction such as biographies, autobiographies, and self-help books. But once in a while, I read fiction. My choice of what to read is influenced by recommendations l get from fellow book lovers and issues that I would like to understand better.





In my book club, we have a reading pack and schedule that guides members on the books to read every quarter and the dates for book discussion —the meetings can be physical or virtual depending on the availability of the members.





I am currently reading Workplace Chronicles by Cavin O. Apodo. Some of the lessons learnt are the power of digitalisation in transforming the workplace. Also, how digital platforms create jobs and build new skills. The effect of mental illnesses on productivity at the workplace and the need for companies to develop mental health policies at the workplace were also key take-outs.