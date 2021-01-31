Book Club: Birthdays with Frankie

Name of reviewer: Franscina Omogo

My parents nurtured my love for books. Growing up, they encouraged my siblings and I to read and always ensured there were many books lying around the house. Even when it was not in my mother’s budget, she would still try and bring a book home.

Unfortunately, I lost her when I was 19 and for some time, the desire to read books fizzled. Along the way, I got it back and two years ago, I read how trauma can affect your ability to read.

Towards the end of last year, a friend bought me a book and I was thrilled. “What if I had 12 books to read every month of the year?” I thought to myself. I knew it would take a while to save for 12 books. Then one day, I had a light bulb moment, if I could get eleven book lovers and form a hybrid “chama” then the math would add up. Each member would represent a month of the year and receive the books for that month.

I posted on my Instagram page @reviewsbyFrankie and in a span of less than 10 minutes, I had got 11 other individuals. Coincidentally, we are all women. Unlike other book clubs, ours follows a different concept. We are all book lovers but amongst us, there are fast and slow readers. So we allow everyone to read at their pace and genre of preference.

How we do it: Each member selects the books they want for their birthday. The list is then shared with the group at the beginning of the month during which their birthday falls. All other members are then required to send me the monthly contribution which is capped at Sh1,500. We partner with Nuria book store who has extended a discount to us in a quest to promote a reading culture among Kenyans.

I am on my seventh book already and the two which have stood out for me are Unbowed by Wangari Maathai and Untamed by Glennon Doyle.

Unbowed because reading this book has shown me that Wangari Maathai became who she is by sheer determination.

Untamed because Glennon Doyle reminded me that there is absolutely nothing wrong with my life because life is hard. I need to let go is the misconception that life was meant to be easy.





Lnjeru@ke.nationmedia.com



