Book club: Between the Covers

Book club: Between the Covers. Photo | Pool

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

My reads per month are not constant, but the least I do in a month is four books. I read when stuck in traffic, which is almost every day especially if you live in Nairobi. Oh, and I rarely watch TV so instead, I just read.

 I started reading at the tender age of seven. Growing up, our house was always filled with books because both my parents are teachers. So my relationship with books has always been beautiful, almost dependent. The beating of my heart largely depends on the books I read.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.