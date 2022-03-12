I started reading at the tender age of seven. Growing up, our house was always filled with books because both my parents are teachers. So my relationship with books has always been beautiful, almost dependent. The beating of my heart largely depends on the books I read.





It is hard to pick a favourite book and say it is the best I have read. But so far, Yaa Gyasi's Homegoing tops my charts.





I read because it is the one things that calms the voices in my head. It allows me, for a moment, to live outside myself--outside my thoughts. It allows me a sneak peek into other people's minds and lives, so I know everyone out here has their own unique story.





My reads per month are not constant, but the least I do in a month is four books. I read when stuck in traffic, which is almost every day especially if you live in Nairobi. Oh, and I rarely watch TV so instead, I just read.





I founded Between the Covers Book Club in March 2020, just when Covid-19 snaked its way into the country. We focus on African Literature, reading one book per month. As we speak, we have read books from 24 different African countries. The book club has a physical meeting on the first Sunday of every month.

Book club: Between the Covers. Photo | Pool

We have capped our membership at 12; smaller numbers are easier to coordinate, and maintain the group's vision. At Between the Covers, we read fiction from Africa. Any African book that has a story, we read it.





Our book of the month is The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell. It is a story about unwitting retribution between three Zambian families as they collide and converge over the course of the century, into the present and beyond.





For feedback to the editor email [email protected]