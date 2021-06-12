Book Club: Back to the books—Online book club

Reviewer’s name: Jane Njeri Njogu:

I come from a family where reading is emphasised. At first, I thought it was a punishment to read but with time I came to love and live it. I believe a chapter a day keeps away bad grammar and improves my imagination.

I started the book club around March 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) had put us all under lockdown. For a very long time, I was in search of an online book club that I could relate with. Having hit some dead ends, it struck me that I might not be the only one; thus, I took the initiative and started the Facebook book club for all book lovers and for those who love reading.

Each month we strive to read a book and after, questions are posted for discussion or self-reflection. The group also serves as a platform for authors and bloggers to share their works.

There is no specific genre as we all tend to have different tastes and preferences. For a book to be selected as the book club choice read for the month, we have nominations running for about 3-4 days then we go into voting. The most voted book becomes the book of the month.

We are about to dive into the selection of this month’s book. Personally, I am currently reading “Decision Making for Transformational Presence” by Justine Chinoperekweyi. The book is under the category of self-help and talks on the ability to make good decisions as the hallmark for transformational presence. The author has brought fourth concepts that help create light within self by igniting our decision making capacity through enhancing our perception and intelligence.

The book has taught me that every decision I make matters. It has made me question my decision making process as a woman and what role and impact I make in my family and the community. Most importantly, it has reminded me of the significance of understanding self and the benefits of embracing a learning attitude in order to improve on future decisions.