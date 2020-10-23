Book Club: Alyp Book Club

Book Reading: Arrow of God

Reviewer:Rodgers Otieno

Alyp Book Club is an initiative of the Alyp Writers Organisation. It was established in 2013 to promote literacy in society and to stimulate interest in the written word through discourse and performance. Our physical location is Siaya town, at the Siaya Cultural Centre.

Reading List





We make an annual reading list; to which we accountably adhere to. From this list, the book of the month is selected. For seven years now, at least 100 individuals actively read under our programme. Schools and colleges take part in these discourses.

Our book of the month is Chinua Achebe’s Arrow of God.

Published in 1964, it presents to us Africa in its early days and onset of neocolonialism

The main character, Ezeulu and his fellow wise men came together routinely to discuss the ordinary happenings of their society. They thrived in wisdom distilled in proverbs. When changes began, they discussed these too, providing guidance and forecasting what the future held.

Africa is now largely modernised. We have absorbed the advantages from outside the continent. Can we merge these advantages with our way of life?



