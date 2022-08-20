Book club: 32 Book Clubbers (fun fact: We are not 32 in number)

The reading culture was ingrained in me and my siblings from when we were young. Our parents would buy us many story books to read, together with audio story books to listen to.





Because I was brought up reading many books, I don't have just one best book— perhaps favourite genres: classical, historical, Christian based and African. But if I had to pick one, it would be 'A Man Called Ove' by Fredrick Backman.





It's one book that I really enjoyed to read. I find written words to be beautiful so on most occasions, you will find me reading a book.





The number of books I read in a month is dependent on the length of the book. Sometimes it's just one book, other months I read four and I have in some months read more than four.





I recently joined 32 book clubbers book club. It's a new book club and this is actually our first book. The plan is to read one book a month interspersing nonfiction books with fiction reads. We are eight members.





As a club, we aim to read Christian based books because we strive to grow our reading culture, and our faith and devotion in Jesus Christ.





Because we are yet to discuss the book, I'll share on what I am reading as an individual. I just finished a fiction book called “The Quarryman's Bride” by Tracie Peterson.





From this book, I am learning that obedience and honour towards our parents may be difficult and most times sacrificial but we should carry out the duty regardless, for it is what we're called to do by God.





The other book is a nonfiction called Married for God by Christopher Ash. From this book, I am learning that we ought to want what God wants in marriage, just like all other things in life because God's will is best.