Birth control pill: The impacts and how to reduce its effects on your body

The impacts and how to reduce its effects on your body. Photo | Photosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • Most women who come to my clinic have already been told about the common side-effects
  • But what about the more serious side effects?


Before I get into any of the ill effects, let me first explain how the pill works. In short, the synthetic hormones in the daily pill prevent ovulation. With no new eggs being released, a women’s body is tricked into believing that she is already pregnant. And, lo and behold, there’s no actual pregnancy.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.