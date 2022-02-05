Believe women when we talk about assault

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

I find it interesting that many men consistently leap to defend rapists, their sports heroes, as opposed to trying to find out the truth, finding what harm may have actually been done

Two major things happened for the football team Manchester United this week. One, Ole, he of legendary playing and coaching to mercurial reactions fame, and his daughter, Karna, became the first father-daughter duo to play for Man U. Second, Mason Greenwood, a promising player, was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of rape and assault, and is there until the inquiries and investigations are concluded. The club itself has said that they “do not condone violence of any kind and had been made aware of the allegations on social media but would make no further comment until the facts have been established.”

