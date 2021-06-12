Believe women when they say they have been abused

Believe women when they say they have been abused Photo | Photosearch


What you need to know:

  • Trolls online go as far as to discredit those who speak out as being clout chasers
  • I’ve always thought that it’s a bit weird, how the law works, that the person who has been defiled has to be the one to prove that they weren’t

There’s a celebrity relationship bust that’s playing out in front of our very eyes on social media – as public relationships often do, in this age of millennials and Gen Zs. And no, I’m not here to talk about whether you should be sharing all the pictures of your love life and appearing in each other’s music videos. I’m here to question why we so consistently ask for the other side of the story when abuse happens, and not for justice. 

