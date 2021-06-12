Believe women when they say they have been abused

There’s a celebrity relationship bust that’s playing out in front of our very eyes on social media – as public relationships often do, in this age of millennials and Gen Zs. And no, I’m not here to talk about whether you should be sharing all the pictures of your love life and appearing in each other’s music videos. I’m here to question why we so consistently ask for the other side of the story when abuse happens, and not for justice.

YouTube and Instagram sensation Elodie Zone recently shared posts on her Instagram about the abusive experiences that have been happening in her relationship with Sol Generation artiste Nviiri. Elodie later recanted her post and in a statement, said that her narration was blown out of proportion and fuelled by tension and intoxication.





I don’t know either of them personally, but it is almost as if the people in the comment section do know them. Very personally. In fact, so personally that their opinions sound like they were recording her being pushed into a wall.

I’m not sure why it is that we are so often so quick to defend attackers, whether they are the attackers or not. Trolls online even go as far as to discredit something that serious as a publicity stunt, claiming that they know who Nviiri is, but not this Elodie (which honestly, goes to show how much they know), so she must be doing it for clout. Is it just that we hate being told that someone we love and admire so much could be abusive?

Outside of this particular relationship, it is almost as if we want women to start taping their abuse as soon as it happens, and report to the police station immediately, because of course after you’ve been assaulted or attacked, you’re of sound mind enough to go and put down a testimony. Of course the first thing on your mind is that you’ll have to re-live this trauma again and again when people don’t believe you and ask you for details, so like a detective you should write all the details – with the dates listed – just to prove that everything actually happened.

I’ve always thought that it’s a bit weird, how the law works, that the person who has been defiled has to be the one to prove that they weren’t – or that the defiler can get away on something as simple as protecting his university scholarship, or the fact that he was always in church. The framing that the media – yes, us – does for people who do horrible things makes the public take their violations much less seriously. If the biggest thief is a funny meme, is he really that bad?

I often hear the silly clichéd argument that women cry wolf all the time (all the time??!). I assure you that this happens much less than this argument is touted, which is what these touts would have you believe. Not that it doesn’t happen; not that men are not assaulted, not that women don’t lie about their assault; just that, the ones who lie are a much smaller percentage than those who accuse them of it, especially because the accusation is a protection of their own evil, as opposed to a pursuit of the truth. You know the phrase – ‘he can’t be a rapist, he’s my friend!’ You might want to have a closer look at your friend who maybe you should never leave around your sister. There is a reason why defilement cases by relatives are on the rise.

At the end of the day, it’ll all play out in court, or in the court of public opinion. We’ll hear what happened, or at least the version we are told, because only the people who were there know. Just decide if you want to be the troglodyte who thinks women have an amorphous vendetta to take men down, or the person who’s trying to be empathetic with someone who might have gone through something traumatising. Sure, anyone could be lying. But what if they’re not?

