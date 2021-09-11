Being labeled 'girlish' brought down my self-esteem, now I find it difficult to show love

Being labeled 'girlish' brought down my self-esteem, now I find it difficult to show love. Photo | Photosearch



By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • During my childhood, my dad often called me girlish and regarded me as too soft. In high school, some friends mocked me as too girlish
  • This really affected my confidence and self-esteem. I love the girl I'm in a relationship with and I'm afraid of losing her

My name is Denver, I'm 22 and I have never been in a relationship until recently when I met a girl whom I love. My childhood and teenage life were complicated, I silently suffered from depression but no one knew, including my parents. My parents were in a toxic and chaotic relationship. During my childhood, my dad often called me girlish and regarded me as too soft. In high school, some friends mocked me as too girlish. This really affected my confidence and self-esteem. I love the girl I'm in a relationship with and I'm afraid of losing her but I find it really difficult to show my love because my dark past is always lurking behind me. I'm afraid I have become unlovable. What do I do?

