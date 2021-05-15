Pool

Behind closed doors: The new face of modern love and marriage

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The family has evolved. In a tug-of-war between tradition, modernity, and religion, mutual polygamy is an emerging trend.
  • The nuclear family (father, mother, children) today, is an exception rather than the rule
  • In modern times, family is a mixed breed, one in which the individuals chose what suits them best at any particular time


It was sad when Robert Mbuthia Gichuru passed away suddenly. As is custom his family posted an obituary in a leading daily newspaper. 

